Portugal’s Costa in Kyiv for talks on aid, EU accession

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning, the place he’ll sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak in regards to the war-torn nation’s bid for EU accession, in addition to Portugal’s assist package deal for Ukraine.

Speaking forward of his go to, Costa stated that he needed to chart a “pragmatic” strategy to Ukraine’s EU membership utility, suggesting that the nation first be economically built-in into the bloc.

“I intend to identify the specific needs required by the Ukrainian authorities and, from there, seek to build an immediate solution that unites the entire European Union,” Costa stated in Warsaw on Friday. “I think Ukraine’s integration into the common market is very important, with the easing of customs rules.”

On April 18, Ukraine took the primary official steps in its EU membership utility, finishing an preliminary questionnaire essential to kick off the method at a document pace of 10 days.

Portuguese information outlet Público reported that as a part of Costa’s one-day go to to the Ukrainian capital, the Portuguese prime minister — who’s accompanied by Foreign Secretary Francisco André and Portuguese ambassador to Ukraine António Alves Machado — may also decide to persevering with Lisbon’s provide of “military, humanitarian and financial equipment” to Ukraine. Costa may also maintain talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

Costa turns into the newest European chief to the touch down in Kyiv in a present of solidarity with Ukraine because it continues to face Russian aggression, notably within the east of the nation. On Friday night, Russia’s Defense Ministry declared victory within the port metropolis of Mariupol.

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Kyiv in March, following visits by the Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers.

In April, Brussels dispatched European Council President Charles Michel to Ukraine, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU international affairs chief Josep Borrell made a go to. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola additionally traveled to Kyiv at the beginning of the month.