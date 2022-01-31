Portugal’s Fonseca delights home crowd on final day of World Judo Tour Grand Prix

It was the primary time Portugal had organised the World Judo Tour nevertheless it ended with a fairy story end for homegrown hero Jorge Fonseca. Ippon after ippon, the double world champion flew by means of the preliminaries, clearly hungry to win his first Grand Prix gold in his house nation.

In the ultimate he defeated up and coming Swiss judoka, Daniel Eich, with a trademark second of brilliance.

The ecstatic Portuguese crowd celebrated his victory whereas Vítor Pataco, President of the Portuguese Institute for Sports and Youth, awarded Fonseca his medal.

Speaking after his triumph, Fonseca stated: “It was so important for Portugal to have this competition because it is a competition from the World Judo Tour, from the International Judo Federation, so it is very important not only for the growth of our national athletes so that we can win medals, but also for big events to be held here. And in regards to the pressure, no I didn’t really feel the pressure. I just wanted to have fun and to give the spectators a show, and we did it together.”

Team Korea dominates

Elsewhere, victory for Korea’s Hyunji Yoon laid the foundations for an unimaginable efficiency from Team Korea. She was awarded her gold by Catarina Rodrigues, Events Director of the Portuguese Judo Federation.

“I trained a lot to throw with accurate techniques and in specific positions. I also practiced how to solve situations quickly without panicking in all circumstances, all while trying to think strategically about various situations,” stated Yoon.

In the -90 kilo class, Jesper Smink introduced house his first ever World Judo Tour gold medal. A little bit of fast considering within the closing noticed the Dutchman topple his Italian opponent Christian Parlati. Director General of the International Judo Federation, Vlad Marinescu, offered the medals.

It was all smiles for Hayun Kim, as she took gold within the +78 kilo class. IJF Events Director, Dr Lisa Allan awarded the Korean her medal.

Korea’s third gold medal of the day went to Minjong Kim. He beat Japan’s Nakamura within the + 100 kilo closing. A superb mixture assault of Uchi mata right into a kata kuuruma secured Kim the gold. Head Referee Director of the IJF, Ki-Young Jeon, offered Kim’s medal

Held in entrance of passionate Portuguese crowd in Almada, the three day match was the right option to kick off this 12 months’s World Judo Tour.