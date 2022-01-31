Portugal’s parliament investigating possible hack during election

Portugal’s parliament is investigating claims of a attainable cyberattack on their web site throughout the nation’s legislative elections.

A hacking group claimed it had gained entry to the Portuguese parliament web site and “stolen sensitive information”.

The parliament’s official web site was unavailable in France for a short while on Sunday night.

A spokesperson has mentioned they had been investigating a attainable cyberattack however mentioned that “there is currently no evidence” of 1.

The parliament’s IT division “is running all the tools to investigate the matter,” João Amaral, director of communications, advised the LUSA information company.

All the knowledge on the Portuguese parliament’s web site “is public and transparent,” he added.

Portuguese media have reported {that a} cyberattack was carried out by the Lapsu$ Group, which beforehand focused the nation’s main media organisations.

Earlier this month, the identical group disrupted the companies of Group Impresa and even despatched pretend information alerts to the media teams’ prospects.

The incident remains to be being investigated by Portuguese police and the National Cybersecurity Centre.

Portuguese voters are on Sunday selecting a brand new parliament in a snap election that’s anticipated to provide one other minority authorities.