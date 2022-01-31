Portugal’s Socialists Win an Outright Majority in Parliamentary Election

Many Portuguese additionally applauded Mr. Costa for avoiding austerity measures that have been adopted by his conservative predecessors after the 2008 monetary disaster, like tax will increase and public sector wage cuts. Popular backlash to the belt-tightening paved the best way for Mr. Costa’s rise to energy in 2015.

Still, Marina Costa Lobo, a political scientist on the University of Lisbon, mentioned public opinion analysis confirmed that Portuguese voters stay involved concerning the economic system along with the pandemic.

“There is also fear and declining economic expectations for the near future and some economic pessimism,” she mentioned.

In the upscale Lisbon neighborhood of Lapa, Vladym Pocherenyuk, 49, who works at an embassy within the capital, mentioned he had soured on the Socialists after watching them in energy for the previous six years. He solid his vote for a small libertarian social gathering known as Liberal Initiative.

“We still see many young and qualified people having to go abroad to earn a decent salary, like my daughter who is working in Dubai,” he mentioned. “I struggle just to get to the end of the month with what I’m paid, and that is the situation for most people.”

Experts agree that the brand new authorities’s chief concern shall be passing the funds once more.

Portugal is awaiting a brand new infusion of restoration funds from the European Union value roughly 16.6 billion euros, or about $18.5 billion, and seen as essential to stabilizing the nation’s economic system because it recovers from the pandemic. But the cash is contingent on Portugal assembly quite a lot of targets, together with reducing its funds deficit.