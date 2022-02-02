Portuguese dad and daughter groove to viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. Watch

The track Kacha Badam has became a viral sensation. If you’re a common consumer of the social media, chances are you’ll discover your feeds flooded with movies showcasing folks grooving to this track. There is a now a contemporary inclusion to that listing and it exhibits a dad-daughter duo showcasing superb strikes to the hit quantity. There is an opportunity that their syncronised routine will make you wish to shake your legs too.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page pabloeveronicaoficia. The profile is crammed with dancing movies of a Portuguese father and daughter duo. “Love #trend #indian,” they wrote whereas sharing this specific dance video.

The clip opens to point out them standing in entrance of a mirror and showcasing their dance. Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about ten hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 25,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“Lovely,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “You guys are the cutest,” posted one other. Many additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

The track Kacha Badam was initially sung by an individual named Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut vendor hailing from West Bengal. A video of him singing the track was additionally posted on the YouTube channel Rupoms Reel final 12 months. The track, nevertheless, went viral when singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a peppy rendition of the track.

Take a take a look at the unique video of Badyakar singing the track:

What are your ideas on the dance video of the daddy and daughter?