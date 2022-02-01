Portuguese PM António Costa tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Costa’s workplace said the an infection was found by means of a routine self-test and was later confirmed by one other antigen take a look at. The 60-year-old is at the moment asymptomatic and can go into isolation for seven days.

Under Costa, Portugal had a profitable COVID vaccination rollout, which gave it one of many world’s highest immunization rates at 93 %. Yet the nation nonetheless faces record infection numbers because of the surging Omicron variant.

On Sunday, Costa celebrated victory in Portugal’s basic election, the place his Socialist Party received a shock absolute majority.