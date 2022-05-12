Portuguese police raid local body where Russians handled Ukrainian refugees

A Portuguese police raided a refugee help centre in Setubal, Lisbon on Tuesday (10 May) over claims that Russian pro-Kremlin Russian guards had gathered private information from dozens of Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion.

In an announcement, police acknowledged that that they had searched the help heart, the municipal constructing, and the Yedinstvo Association of Migrants from Eastern Europe. The couple was additionally members of this affiliation. In an investigation into suspected information misuse and unauthorised entry, they seized paperwork.

Newspaper Expresso reported that Igor Khashin, a Russian couple, and Yulia, his spouse, have been accused of getting hyperlinks to Moscow. They had photocopied refugee paperwork and interrogated them about their kinfolk in Ukraine. This scared many refugees.

Expresso acknowledged that Portugal’s safety providers had carefully adopted Khashin’s actions following the 2014 annexation.

According to the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP), the municipality dominated that the person had “collaborated” in Setubal with the refugee heart, the place his Russian spouse was additionally employed.

The PCP was criticized for not condemning Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The couple are of twin nationality. Igor Khashin, the municipality’s deputy mayor, mentioned that he had labored with him and different native authorities businesses for a few years.

Opposition events known as for the resignation Of Setubal Mayor Andre Martins. They declare that Martins was conscious of the connections between the Khashins and their affiliation with the Russian state.

Martins’ workplace acknowledged that it was by no means knowledgeable by any official of suspicious conduct or acts dedicated by the affiliation. The affiliation has been working with the municipality since 2005.

Ana Catarina Mendes, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, mentioned that the case ought to be investigated “to the very end” and that the federal government wouldn’t allow that individuals who arrive right here…usually are not handled dignity and respect.

Since the invasion by Russia on 24 February, Portugal has obtained almost 36,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Portugal’s dealing with of delicate information has been criticized earlier than. Lisbon’s mayor was penalized with 1.2 million euros earlier this yr for sharing the private information of Russian protesters to its embassy.



Reporting by Catarina Delmony and Patricia Rua; Editing By Andrei Khalip



