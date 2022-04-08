Post-a-cop-alypse: 2 cops arrested for allegedly robbing post office right opposite police station | News24

Two cops are amongst 9 individuals arrested for allegedly robbing a put up workplace, throughout the highway from a police station in Macassar.

Two law enforcement officials have been arrested in reference to a theft at a put up workplace in Macassar on the outskirts of Cape Town.

The officers had been amongst 9 individuals arrested in reference to the armed theft on the put up workplace in Hospital Street, stated police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

The put up workplace is located proper throughout the highway from the Macassar police station.

According to Twigg, the theft befell on Wednesday at round 15:30.

Twigg stated:

The suspects fled the scene with digital tools and an undisclosed amount of money.

The 9 individuals arrested are aged 21 to 47 and can make a courtroom look as soon as they’ve been charged, in accordance with Twigg.

“Further investigation into this case revealed that two of the suspects are SAPS members. The investigation into the matter continues,” stated Twigg.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping stated the matter was being investigated by the police.

According to ward councillor Peter Helfrich, Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) officers in Khayelitsha apprehended three individuals once they had been stopped at a automobile checkpoint. LEAP officers reportedly discovered a 9mm firearm with ammunition.

Helfrich stated the neighborhood had been “terrorised by armed criminal groups for the last few months”. According to him, there have been hijackings, companies robberies and kidnappings.

Helfrich stated:

The neighborhood of Macassar and surrounding areas have been terrorised by these legal teams for months. I’m extraordinarily completely happy that a few of the alleged criminals have lastly been apprehended. They have terrorised our neighborhood for lengthy sufficient. There are sure companies in our ward which can be afraid to open their doorways due to these criminals, and a few of our residents are afraid to stroll or drive round within the ward.

The Western Cape has seen a spate of robberies at put up places of work. There had been not less than seven robberies at Western Cape put up places of work in January and February, News24 previously reported.

As a outcome, the South African Post Office (SAPO) stated it was beefing up safety at high-risk branches, SAPO spokesperson Johan Kruger beforehand informed News24.

