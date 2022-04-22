Post-concussion break from footy should be longer than 12 days: study

Wright mentioned he wished to emphasize that the pattern was small and associated to comparisons of knowledge gathered on the teams. He mentioned the AFL was working in direction of resolving many points surrounding sports activities associated concussion, however the findings bolstered the necessity for cautious consideration of the return to play protocols.

The AFL are persevering with to work on enhancing participant security and investing in analysis round concussion.

“The health and safety of all our players is of paramount importance. The AFL introduced return to play guidelines that provide for a minimum 12-day rest and rehabilitation period and provides a medically monitored process of rest, clinical recovery and then a slow graded return to play for all players,” an AFL spokesperson mentioned.

The Monash findings printed within the Sports Medicine Open journal supported a research Wright printed within the journal Cerebral Cortex final yr which confirmed clear indicators of adjustments indicative of white matter harm within the brains when MRIs have been performed on concussed gamers two weeks after their concussion.