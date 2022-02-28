Post IPL snub, Shakib Al Hasan to discuss his Test future plans with BCB President

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was recalled to the Bangladesh aspect for the continuing limited-overs sequence towards Afghanistan. A hamstring harm that he had suffered throughout the T20 World Cup 2021 in October pressured him to overlook the succeeding Pakistan T20Is. While issues appear to be sorted for the southpaw in white-ball cricket, it has been reported that he can be now engaged on his red-ball profession plans in a few days’ time.

As per reviews in ESPNCricinfo, Shakib may have a dialogue with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on his Test plans. Earlier this month, the star all-rounder had made himself unavailable for Test choice for six months however in keeping with cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, Shakib Al Hasan has modified his thoughts after going unsold on the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

Shakib Al Hasan received’t simply discuss concerning the South Africa sequence: Jalal Yunus

“Shakib had given a letter saying that he won’t be available to play Tests for six months. The scenario has changed since he won’t be playing in the IPL. He said that he will sit with the board president after the ongoing ODI series [against Afghanistan] to discuss the matter,” mentioned Yunus as quoted by ESPN cricinfo.

“He won’t just talk about the South Africa series [the Test-leg of which starts on March 30]. Basically, we will ask him for his plan for this year. There have been media reports that he doesn’t want to play Tests, but we know that he wants to play Tests,”he added.

Shakib Al Hasan had missed the away Test sequence towards New Zealand final month citing private causes and never too way back, the middle-order sensation had additionally contemplated his Test future going ahead because it was getting tougher for him to play all three codecs.

It now stays to be seen whether or not the 34-year-old would stay up for prolonging his red-ball profession ought to he get an opportunity to characteristic within the two-match Test sequence towards South Africa, scheduled in March-April. The southpaw will probably be accessible for the previous three-match ODI sequence, which is scheduled to finish on March 24 and with no IPL contract this time round, he has the possibility to make a mark within the longest format as soon as once more.