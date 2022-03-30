Post Malone wishes boy with autism for his 21st birthday. Watch sweet video

Getting to fulfill one’s favorite movie star, be they an actor, singer or a sportsperson, is one thing that might not ordinarily cross one’s thoughts. And particularly whether it is their birthday and they’re merely simply having fun with their day. This boy named Andrew who was celebrating his twenty first birthday at a restaurant, had no concept what was about to occur and he was about to fulfill.

The video opens to point out how this boy who occurs to have autism, was sitting at a restaurant and having fun with his twenty first birthday. Right at this second, he met rapper Post Malone on the venue and his mom made certain that the 2 interacted. She let the artist know that her son listens to all of his songs and is aware of the lyrics by coronary heart.

This candy and heartwarming video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Kindest man ever! Our son loves his music! Concerts are just too overwhelming for him to attend. What a magical moment for him! Thank you my friend @rogerw429 for capturing this magical moment.” Nicole Tosi Schumacher, the mom, added a hashtag that can assist with consciousness – #autismacceptance. She additionally tagged American rapper Post Malone within the caption.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 12 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this stunning second the place the boy acquired to fulfill his favorite movie star. It has additionally obtained greater than 81,500 views to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “Every time I have met this man he has been the realest person ever! Post Malone is a national treasure! So happy for your son.” “This hit me in all the right ways… literal tears!! I’m a lucky mama to an autistic 9 yr old boy and this is my dream for him… a million moments just like this,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Post Malone – one of the most humble artists I know. This was so sweet.”

This is a photograph from the identical day:

Who is your favorite movie star and have you ever ever met them?