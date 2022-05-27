Post office employee, one other arrested for allegedly withdrawing Sassa beneficiary funds | News24

Grant beneficiaries ready exterior the Greytown Post Office to gather their funds.

Two girls have been arrested for allegedly withdrawing funds that have been meant for social grant beneficiaries.

One o f the ladies is a put up workplace worker.

More arrests are anticipated to be made.

A put up workplace worker and her alleged confederate have been arrested for fraud after it emerged that they allegedly withdrew funds meant for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries.

The Hawks arrested the worker, 43-year-old Thandeka Dibakwane, and Lizzy Precious Smangele Nyathi, 42, on Tuesday.

They face costs of fraud, theft and conspiracy to commit fraud, based on Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

They appeared within the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and have been every launched on R20 000 bail.

According to Sekgotodi, the ladies reissued “social grant cards by circumventing the system”, with the assistance of two different girls, who have been additionally employed on the Shatale Post Office in Mpumalanga.

Sekgotodi mentioned:

The [post office] supervisor allegedly colluded with the put up workplace tellers, who would delay the issuing of the unique playing cards to the lawful house owners and provides the playing cards to … [Nyathi] who would then go to completely different ATMs and withdraw cash, which all of them shared.

By the time the ladies have been caught, they’d withdrawn R17 500, based on the Hawks. An inner investigation first detected the alleged fraud and it was reported to the Hawks.

The arrest of the opposite suspects is imminent, Sekgotodi added.

The case was postponed to 21 July.

