A safety guard has been shot lifeless at an Eastern Cape publish workplace, allegedly by two males wearing police uniforms.

The 45-year-old safety guard was stationed at an East London publish workplace when the 2 males in police uniform tried to rob the department, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

On Tuesday at round 10:00, the 2 males entered the publish workplace in Gonubie and tried to realize entry past the safety gate. When the safety guard intervened, they opened fireplace, stated Kinana.

“A security guard denied them access. This is when he was fatally shot. The suspects managed to steal his firearm before, fleeing the scene in a blue Suzuki S-Presso,” stated Kinana.

Kinana added:

Moments later, the getaway automobile was recovered deserted in Sandy Springs, and a plastic bag containing police uniform (sic) was additionally seized.

Eastern Cape publish workplaces have been focused by criminals, with round 200 robberies recorded in 15 months, News24 beforehand reported.

In two instances, department managers have been kidnapped from their properties, pushed to their branches and compelled to provide robbers entry to money safes.

An estimated R16 million had been stolen from the publish workplaces within the greater than 200 incidents.

Police have urged anybody with data that would result in the arrest of the robbers to contact the closest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

