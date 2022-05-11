Post Office stops distributing R350 grants, supermarkets step in | News24

Social grant recipients queue for hours within the scorching solar outdoors the primary Post Office in Pietermaritzburg.

The SA Post Office will not pay out R350 Social Relief of Distress grants from its branches.

A brand new utility course of consists of different choices the place beneficiaries can acquire their grants.

Sassa beneficiaries who obtain outdated age, incapacity or baby grants can nonetheless acquire their grants from any submit workplace.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) says it should not distribute R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants from its branches.

A brand new spherical of functions for the grants opened late final month.

The SAPO stated the revised utility course of “now includes an option where beneficiaries can receive their grant from any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, or USave merchant”.

“The SA Post Office strongly advises beneficiaries to include this option. Post Office branches will no longer pay out SRD grants,” the nationwide postal service stated in a statement on Tuesday.

SAPO added that individuals who have already reapplied for the SRD grant can nonetheless choose the choice to gather their grants from any of the accomplice retailers.

The Post Office defined:

Log on to srd.sassa.gov.za and reply to the safety SMS you obtain in your telephone. You can then embrace retailers in your utility and submit the up to date utility.

In addition, beneficiaries will need to have their very own cellphone quantity to allow them to obtain their grants at supermarkets.

Lastly, beneficiaries shall be helped with the resetting of their PINs for his or her playing cards on the pay factors.

Grant beneficiaries who obtain outdated age, incapacity or baby funds from the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) can nonetheless acquire their grants from any Post Office department.

The R350 SRD grant was initially launched as a part of a spread of measures the federal government launched to assist the restoration of the financial system and to offer reduction to poor and weak folks affected by rules that had been imposed to curb the unfold of Covid-19.

The grants had been prolonged to March 2023 underneath new rules gazetted by Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu in April. Under the brand new rules, the brand new earnings threshold is decrease at R350. Anyone incomes an earnings above that won’t qualify for a grant, Fin24 reported.

GroundUp reported that seven million folks utilized for the SRD grant inside the first week after the applying interval reopened.

