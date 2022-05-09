Postecoglou made to wait for title crown

Rangers have compelled Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to attend for his champions-elect to be formally topped Scottish Premiership winners.

Rangers minimize the deficit behind Celtic to 6 factors with a one-sided 2-0 win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, despite the fact that the title stays on headed for Parkhead.

Postecoglou the previous Socceroos boss, determined to take his sons to the flicks as an alternative of hanging round to find if Rangers would slip up and drop the factors which might seal Celtic’s title triumph.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst rang the adjustments following Thursday’s thrilling Europa League semi-final win over RB Leipzig and it took till the fifty fifth minute for them to interrupt by way of when skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot for his seventeenth aim of the season.

Substitute Amad Diallo added a second within the 78th minute to cut back the hole behind Celtic with two fixtures remaining – however Rangers nonetheless have a vastly inferior aim distinction of 20 which makes the Hoops virtually sure to reclaim the title.

Celtic themselves can put the difficulty to mattress on Wednesday once they too play Dundee United.