Postecoglou: Rogic unlikely for Old Firm

Celtic supervisor Ange Postecoglou is hoping he can rush Daizen Maeda off the airplane and straight into the Old Firm derby towards Rangers on Wednesday, however has accepted Australia’s Tom Rogic is unlikely to be obtainable.

Maeda might characteristic regardless of enjoying for Japan on Tuesday. He solely got here on within the 68th minute of the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia in Saitama, which completed simply earlier than lunch-time on Tuesday UK time.

But Rogic performed 62 minutes for Australia, who kicked off towards Oman in Muscat at 4pm on Tuesday UK time.

We’ll see how he’s,” Postecoglou said of Maeda. “He will get in (Wednesday) morning. He performed 20 minutes, I have never seen the sport and we have not spoken to him.

“I will probably have a chat with him when he lands and see how he feels. He definitely won’t start, but he has a chance for the squad. We will just see how he is.”

Speaking earlier than the Australia match Postecoglou mentioned of Rogic: “Tommy will play (for Australia). He will play 90 minutes so you can pretty much rule him out.”

Postecoglou mentioned Callum McGregor could possibly be obtainable after making a shock return to coaching following a facial damage and concussion suffered towards Alloa participant on January 22.

Celtic are two factors behind champions Rangers on the prime of the Premiership and have received 12 of their final 13 video games.

But they haven’t loved victory over their rivals for the reason that League Cup ultimate in December 2019, Rangers successful six of the next seven conferences.

This is Postecoglou’s first derby at Celtic Park having misplaced 1-0 at Ibrox in August.

“It was early in the piece and we were still very unsettled,” he mentioned. “We signed a few players after that game and two or three in the starting line-up probably left after that game if my memory serves me well.”

Rangers is not going to area new signing Aaron Ramsey at Celtic Park because the Wales midfielder is wanting health after a scarcity of recreation time at Juventus.

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst mentioned: “Aaron trained with the squad. He is just coming back from a couple of weeks when he didn’t play, so it’s too soon for him to be involved, but I expect him to be in the squad in the near future, really quick.”

Asked concerning the signing of Ramsey, Postecoglou mentioned: “He’s a quality player and I still think he is a very good player when you look at the level he has been playing at for the last couple of years.

“Club-wise he hasn’t performed so much, however when he performed for the nationwide workforce in the summertime he nonetheless regarded a really, superb participant.

“So it’s good for the league, but ultimately with all these signings, whether they are high profile or not, it comes down to performances.”