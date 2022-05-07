Australia

Postecoglou’s Celtic all but champions

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
28 1 minute read


Ange Postecoglou is the toast of the inexperienced half of Glasgow after successfully sealing a 52nd Scottish title with Celtic.

The Bhoys’ Australian supervisor was all smiles at Parkhead after watching his aspect come from behind to beat Hearts 4-1 on Saturday and – all however mathematically – safe the Premiership crown.

The victory places Celtic 9 factors away from their sworn rivals Rangers, who’ve three video games left however have a vastly inferior purpose distinction by 22.

The ecstatic scenes at Celtic Park had been testomony to the exceptional affect former Socceroos boss Postecoglou has had since taking on a demoralised membership in June final yr.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button