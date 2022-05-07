Postecoglou’s Celtic all but champions

Ange Postecoglou is the toast of the inexperienced half of Glasgow after successfully sealing a 52nd Scottish title with Celtic.

The Bhoys’ Australian supervisor was all smiles at Parkhead after watching his aspect come from behind to beat Hearts 4-1 on Saturday and – all however mathematically – safe the Premiership crown.

The victory places Celtic 9 factors away from their sworn rivals Rangers, who’ve three video games left however have a vastly inferior purpose distinction by 22.

The ecstatic scenes at Celtic Park had been testomony to the exceptional affect former Socceroos boss Postecoglou has had since taking on a demoralised membership in June final yr.

Celtic had misplaced their manner as Rangers, beneath their earlier boss Steven Gerrard, dominated the Scottish roost however Postecoglou, initially perceived at Parkhead as ‘Ange who?’, has turn out to be a cult determine after rejuvenating their fortunes.

The 56-year-old has restored the membership’s attacking id whereas bringing in contemporary concepts and personnel as his new-look Celtic have taken two trophies in his opening season following the League Cup success in December.

It felt becoming that Celtic’s victory on Saturday ought to come courtesy of objectives from 4 of Postecoglou’s impressed signings – Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Camera Icon Ange Postecoglou has all however mathematically sealed the Scottish title with Celtic. Credit: AP

Hearts had spoiled the get together ambiance early with a third-minute purpose from Ellis Sims earlier than Maeda and Furuhashi, each recognized by Postecoglou throughout his profitable spell in Japan, hit again earlier than the break.

English-born Denmark Under-21 worldwide O’Riley then fired within the decisive third after the break, earlier than Greek worldwide Giakoumakis sealed the deal within the closing minute.

His newest success solely enhances Postecoglou’s standing as essentially the most profitable supervisor Australian soccer has ever produced.

He’s coached title-winning groups in his homeland at South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar, in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos and now Scotland, in addition to taking the Socceroos to the World Cup after guiding them to the Asian Cup title.