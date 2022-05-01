Posties bloodied, traumatised in rising dog attack figures

There had been 103 incidents in Victoria this monetary 12 months to March 30; Preston in Melbourne’s north had essentially the most stories within the state with seven. There had been 300 in NSW, with essentially the most in a single suburb – 9 – in St Leonards in Sydney’s north-west. Australia Post has launched a marketing campaign, “even good dogs have bad days”, urging homeowners to maintain their pets locked up when posties come round. A nonetheless picture from a video reveals a canine confronting an Australia Post employee. Executive normal supervisor of the service’s community operations Rod Barnes stated canine assaults might be traumatic for drivers and “have lasting effects not only in terms of physical injury but also their mental health”. He stated drivers may not really feel secure to maintain delivering to locations the place they had been attacked. “It can sometimes be difficult to imagine that an otherwise friendly family pet might pose a risk to others, but the reality is that our people are being hurt or placed in danger on a daily basis,” Barnes stated.

“Even if a dog doesn’t bite it can cause a serious accident by running in front of a postie or driver in an electric delivery vehicle, and that can also result in an injury to your pet, so we’re really asking that people remember to shut their gates, keep their pets secured and help make sure our people can deliver their parcels and mail to them safely.” Another postie, whose leg was bitten by a canine. Veterinarian Dr Katrina Warren urged pet homeowners to maintain their canines someplace they might not see or work together with a postie. She stated they need to be stored on a leash when greeting drivers on the entrance door and rewarded with treats after they sat, and homeowners ought to train their canines that when a postie visits, one thing optimistic – like a deal with – occurs. Warren stated canines may take into account posties trespassers on their territory and since drivers left shortly, canines may really feel that barking at them or chasing them has labored. “The problem is the postie always comes back, so your dog will bark at them again to make them go away but after a while your dog may up the ante and bark more, growl, lunge or even bite to ensure your postie really gets the picture,” she stated.