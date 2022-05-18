Posts shared under ‘Weddings are incomplete without’ Twitter trend are hilarious

Indian weddings are stuffed with distinctive traditions, stunning rituals, and fun incidents. There are additionally some small conditions that occur at nearly each marriage ceremony. Tweeple at the moment are speaking about these, however in type of a trend and that too, in a hilarious means. Many at the moment are taking to the micro-blogging platform to share posts underneath the ‘Weddings are incomplete without’ pattern. There is a possibility that you’ll find yourself regarding most or all of those posts.

Most of the posts that individuals shared are one-liners that begin with the phrase “Weddings are incomplete without.” Just a few have additionally taken a step ahead and posted photos or memes together with their tweets. We have collected some such tweets that will go away you laughing out loud.

This Twitter consumer posted the query you could possibly get requested once you meet a relative at a marriage after a very long time. “Weddings are incomplete without relatives saying,” they wrote and posted this picture:

“Weddings are incomplete without the groom dancing on ‘tenu leke main javanga’,” joked one other. “Weddings are incomplete without Naagin dance by a random drunk uncle,” wrote a person. “Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like,” shared a 3rd together with an image showcasing a scene from the movie 3 Idiots.

“Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this,” posted a Twitter consumer with a picture. There is an opportunity that many would relate to the state of affairs showcased within the image:

Here’s what some others shared:

What would you share underneath this pattern?