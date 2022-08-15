Potential conflict of interest: Indra Nooyi to recuse herself from ICC media rights process | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indra Nooyi , the one feminine consultant within the ICC ‘s Board of Directors , has determined to recuse herself from the upcoming sale of its media rights course of as she can also be a member of potential digital rights bidder Amazon’s board.The ICC’s TV and digital rights bundle for the Indian sub-continent shall be up on the market with sealed tenders being submitted on August 22.

If there’s a tie between the bidders, then an e-auction shall be held to resolve the winner.

Some of the potential bidders embrace Star, Viacom18, Sony and Amazon.

Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos , had pulled out of the IPL media rights public sale with Star and Viacom profitable the TV and digital rights, respectively, for report quantities.

Nooyi, a former CEO cum chairperson of world cola big PepsiCo, is the ICC’s first unbiased director, and she or he has determined to abstain herself from the method with a purpose to keep away from allegations of a possible battle of curiosity.

“Indra Nooyi’s appointment to the Amazon board was declared to the ICC when she took up the role,” an ICC spokesperson instructed PTI when requested about Nooyi’s standing in the entire course of.

“As a result, she has recused herself from any ICC Board discussion on the ITT (Invitation To Tender) process since then. She has not been involved in any capacity and will not be part of the final ICC Board decision on the ITT,” the spokesperson added.

Nooyi, aside from being within the Board of Directors, can also be part of the ICC’s highly effective monetary and industrial affairs (F&CA) committee.

According to sources, Nooyi by no means violated the ICC’s structure and laws on ‘Conflict of Interest’ concern.

The clause 2.2.4.1 of ICC structure states that “When a Director, committee member or staff member has or may have an actual, apparent or potential Conflict of Interest in respect of his duties to the ICC, he must disclose the Conflict to the Ethics Officer without delay (and where possible make disclosure prior to his election or appointment as Director, staff member or committee member), or if such Conflict arises during meeting, he must disclose the Conflict to relevant chair of meeting.”