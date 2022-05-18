Australia

Potter confirmed after Barrett's Dogs exit

Prince Abraham
Mick Potter will take the reins from Trent Barrett on the battling Canterbury Bulldogs for the remainder of the NRL season.

A two-time premiership-winning participant with the Bulldogs, Potter coached the Tigers in 2013 and 2014 however failed to achieve the finals in both marketing campaign.

Currently teaching Bulldogs’ feeder membership Mounties within the NSW Cup, Potter will fill the void on the bottom-of-the-table aspect after Barrett stepped down on Monday.



