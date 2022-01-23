Powar on exclusion of Rodrigues, Pandey: ‘If you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances’
Powar says squad for the New Zealand collection and Women’s World Cup picked itself, going by every participant’s latest performances
Addressing a digital press convention from Mumbai, Powar, when requested if Pandey and Rodrigues’ expertise can be missed on both project, mentioned: “Not really. At the end of it, five selectors, captain, the coach – they have their discussed all the players and we came out with 18 players who can play better in the New Zealand series as well as in the World Cup.”
“Every player knows. Whoever is not in the team knows why they are not there,” Powar mentioned. “That communication from, say, captain, coach, selectors – it is not a one-time communication; it’s been on for a long period of time – at least last six months, I was very clear about the roles. I told them, specifically, what is expected out of them, and end of it this is a competition, a competitive position, so you have to perform. If you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances.
Now, Powar said the group picked itself, going by recent performances of each selected player. “So, if you happen to have a look at it, you can not decide everybody. There’s solely 15 [in the primary squad] after which three standbys. And we had been trying on the specific issues, like quick bowlers, like Meghna [Singh], Renuka – they’re doing nicely and they’re going to get their possibilities in upcoming matches.
