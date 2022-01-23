Powar on exclusion of Rodrigues, Pandey: ‘If you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances’

Addressing a digital press convention from Mumbai, Powar, when requested if Pandey and Rodrigues’ expertise can be missed on both project, mentioned: “Not really. At the end of it, five selectors, captain, the coach – they have their discussed all the players and we came out with 18 players who can play better in the New Zealand series as well as in the World Cup.”

“Every player knows. Whoever is not in the team knows why they are not there,” Powar mentioned. “That communication from, say, captain, coach, selectors – it is not a one-time communication; it’s been on for a long period of time – at least last six months, I was very clear about the roles. I told them, specifically, what is expected out of them, and end of it this is a competition, a competitive position, so you have to perform. If you don’t perform, you don’t get your chances.

While the questions at the presser were around batter Rodrigues and swing bowler Pandey, the India squad also excluded experienced batter and ODI veteran Punam Raut . The squad was announced by means of a written media release, with no explanations given as to why the trio was left out. ESPNcricinfo had reported that all three players were fit and available for selection. That none of them were picked even as standbys raised questions, more so given they were part of a boot camp for 20 World Cup hopefuls in Dehradun last month.

Three players with much less experience (quick bowler Renuka Singh , who impressed on her debut in the T20I series on the Australia tour last year and in the domestic 50-over Challenger Trophy that followed, allrounder Simran Bahadur and batter S Meghana – both standout performers in the Challenger Trophy) – instead came into the extended squad of 18, leaving a lot to conjecture. Renuka was part of the main squad, with the other two named as standbys.

Now, Powar said the group picked itself, going by recent performances of each selected player. “So, if you happen to have a look at it, you can not decide everybody. There’s solely 15 [in the primary squad] after which three standbys. And we had been trying on the specific issues, like quick bowlers, like Meghna [Singh], Renuka – they’re doing nicely and they’re going to get their possibilities in upcoming matches.

“Again, the batting unit is consistent like Yastika [Bhatia] , Smriti [Mandhana], Mithali [Raj]. Everyone is consistent so we don’t we don’t change much. At the end of it seven of us getting together and picking the right team and backing the players, that matters.”

Bhatia made such a strong impression down below that she has successfully changed Jemimah Rodrigues within the group. Rodrigues was dropped from the enjoying XI within the first ODI towards England in July after which, having didn’t make an impression within the subsequent two matches, was not thought of to begin within the Australia ODIs.

In the six ODIs that she performed in 2021, Raut, 32, collected 295 runs, together with 100, at a median of 73.75, however her traditionally low profession strike price of 58.26 has seen her being outperformed by youthful, extra aggressive batters. She has publicly express her disappointment on the World Cup snub.