Power outages in Roodepoort after transformers gutted by fire | News24

City Power mentioned it was coping with outages in a number of components of Roodepoort.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the hearth started after an explosion on Saturday at round 01:00. He mentioned some tools had been destroyed.

“Firefighters were dispatched, and the fire was extinguished by 08:00,” added Mangena.

Mangena mentioned technicians have been on the scene.

“All the teams are on-site to start with investigations into the cause of the fire, assess the extent of the damage and the cost of the damage.”

Mangena mentioned mop-up operations would start as soon as the warmth within the substation had subsided and it was secure to function.

“We are unable to estimate when the work will be completed and power will be restored to the impacted areas. We’re also considering the options on the table, such as the prospect of backfeeding clients while the broken infrastructure is being repaired,” mentioned Mangeni.