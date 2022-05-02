Power rallies for fourth in Indycar race

Australia’s Will Power has rallied from 18th to complete fourth as Mexico’s Pato O’Ward gained the Indycar race in Birmingham, Alabama, breaking Team Penske’s stanglehold on races this season.

O’Ward used a powerful exterior go of pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay after each pitted for contemporary tyres to take the lead then drive away for the victory from defending sequence champion Alev Palou of Spain and Dutchman VeeKay.

Former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin then two-time winner American Josef Newgarden had claimed the primary three races of the season for the Penske outfit.

But at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, Power was the primary of the Penske drivers as he simply missed the rostrum, with McLaughlin ending sixth and Newgarden again in 14th.

Chip Gnassi racing’s Palou’s second inserting was sufficient to place him on high of the driving force standings with McLaughlin second, Newgarden third, Power fourth and O’Ward leaping from ninth to fifth.

There had been late-race fireworks between fellow Honda drivers Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean as the 2 raced for place, and an irate Rahal screamed over his radio “that guys a punk! He hit me on purpose.”

An animated Rahal was seen after smacking his arm into Grosjean teammate Alexander Rossi to display Grosjean hitting Rahal’s automotive.

“We touched a couple of times, but it was good racing,” mentioned Grosjean, who denied hitting Rahal on objective. “No. No. No. It’s IndyCar, wheel-to-wheel action.”

IndyCar is off subsequent weekend and a lot of the drivers are headed to Miami for Formula One’s debut race on Sunday.

The sequence returns to motion May 14 on the street course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. VeeKay is the defending race winner.