Power Regulator Caps Prices At Exchanges Amid Rising Demand

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has requested exchanges to cap costs

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has requested the ability exchanges to cap costs at Rs 12 ($0.1580) per unit amid a surge in energy demand and the rising price of imported coal.

During the previous few days, costs found at energy exchanges have remained “significantly” greater, CERC mentioned in an announcement.

Abnormally excessive costs at energy exchanges, even for a brief interval, harm shoppers’ pursuits and erode consumers’ confidence available in the market, the fee mentioned.

It additionally famous that India’s energy demand has surged because of the onset of summer time and an uptick in financial actions after the coronavirus pandemic.

Power demand might rise additional after climate officers forecast most temperatures above regular in April in most elements of the northwest, northeast and central areas.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and unlisted PXIL are the 2 main energy exchanges in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)