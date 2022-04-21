Power shortage hurts Goa’s industry. CM agrees to buy power at higher rate

PANAJI: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday determined to elevate restrictions on energy provide to industries that have been imposed to deal with a pointy rise in energy demand, and determined to as an alternative purchase extra energy from the open market.

“I am happy that the power minister met the chief minister and the CM was kind enough to immediately agree (to buy power from the open market) because industrialisation is required. The existing industries have to survive well, without incurring additional cost that will make them unviable,” Goa industries minister Mauvin Godinho stated.

Earlier the Goa Chapter of the Confederation of Industries Association in addition to the Goa State Industries Association expressed their disappointment over the pressured shutdown the business was pressured to endure and as an alternative supplied to pay the next worth for energy if solely to make sure that it’s delivered with out interruption.

“I am happy that the industries have come forward and said we will pay the difference. They know that power is the cheapest in Goa when you compare it to other states. So even if they pay marginally little more, out of the direct power purchased from the open market, still it will be less (than other states),” Godinho stated.

The CII Goa head Deepankar Bargali was scathing in his remarks on the facility state of affairs in Goa.

“CII Goa has in the past made several recommendations to the government with regards to improvement of basic infrastructure for the industry that includes uninterrupted power supply as one of them. CII Goa stated it has been noticed that no progress has been made in this regard till date. Fluctuation and variations in frequency and voltage and unplanned power shutdowns have led to the industry facing huge losses in terms of time and money due to outage/surge in currents causing damage of very expensive machinery, and raw material in the process-based industries,” Bargali stated in an announcement.

Goa faces a shortfall of 120-150 MW throughout peak hours, between 6pm and 11pm. However, on account of the upper worth of energy bought within the open market throughout these hours, the state has been forcing a shutdown on industrial customers.

Goa’s former energy minister Nilesh Cabral stated that Goa’s peak energy demand may rise to 900 MW a day in the course of the month of May if everybody’s energy necessities have been to be met.

“Right now, we are suffering because there is no power intake. The common man is not suffering, but the industry is suffering. Everyday there was a 20 MW shut down for industry,” Cabral who wasn’t handed again the facility portfolio in Sawant’s second time period in energy. The portfolio has as an alternative gone to Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an ally of the BJP.