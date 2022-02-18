Power station’s end exposes Coalition’s lie

I’m not shocked by the worry techniques being utilized by the Coalition. They recommend a desperation from the federal government. So many failures have been known as out. Anthony Albanese is doing properly to say nothing a lot to additional ignite the federal government’s determined fury. Scott Morrison is efficiently alienating so many together with his vitriol. Joanna van Kool, Crows Nest As I recall, the Manchurian candidate’s aim was to assassinate the political chief. Surely, relatively than hearken to the determined drivel at present coming from the PM and his cronies these days, any such “candidate” in our House of Representatives would have completed this activity. Michael Gibson, Armidale I put on out the carpet by my mattress praying for cartoonists (Letters, February 18). Seriously, may this confected Coalition scare marketing campaign be any extra cartoonish? Phil Bradshaw, Naremburn Giant of the ukelele Thank you (Letters, February 18) for reminding us about Tiny Tim’s encyclopaedic information of common music from the early twentieth century. Although he was ridiculed, he was accepted by the giants of rock and roll, together with Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan. Unknown to most is that Dylan acquired Tiny Tim to document some songs together with his backing band The Hawks. You can hear the weird partnering on document, they rock. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury

I would like our PM was strumming Frank Zappa’s Moving to Montana. John Swanton, Coogee Nero’s declare to fame was the fiddle. Scott Morrison’s would be the ukulele. Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Insular peninsula I’m uninterested in the Traffic In Someone Else’s Backyard mob. They select to dwell in distant suburbs, then complain once we don’t need noisy, soiled motorways constructed beside, underneath and over our properties (Letters, February 18). If they need higher accessibility to the airport allow them to transfer to St Peters to allow them to cycle there –if they’ll simply discover the best way across the WestConnex monster that has positioned an virtually impenetrable barrier by means of and round my suburb. Jennifer Killen, St Peters Opening up too early will let new COVID-19 wave rip

Dominic Perrottet’s determination to loosen up some restrictions (“Early mark on restrictions”, February 18) is a recipe for a spike in day by day numbers of COVID-19 instances. Did he not hearken to the nurses who have been on strike not too long ago? Peng Ee, Castle Cove The Premier is ditching working from dwelling orders early, placing many extra staff on public transport subsequent week whereas Sydney Trains continues to function a weekend schedule till February 28. Many trains are already overcrowded, making social distancing not possible. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills Our lethal dependancy The {photograph} of a lifeless seabird’s abdomen stuffed with plastic (“Man’s miracle material that refuses to go away”, February 18) ought to be on each wall of each classroom of each college.

It is just too simple to flick the display and keep away from acknowledging the everlasting hurt plastic has executed to each nook of our globe. Islands of the indestructible stuff float on the tides of humanity’s wanton disregard for creatures nice and small and for all issues pure and pure. Our dependancy to a quick, lazy and disposable life-style is killing every thing we contact. Clare Raffan, Campsie Power station historical past

At least one of many coal-fired energy stations ought to be heritage-listed. They are magnificent examples of the age. It is tough to explain the awe-inspiring turbine rooms (each time I entered one it took my breath away), or the sensation on the cat-walks above the boiler towers –sheer terror – (however a pleasant view from Bayswater) and the parabolic shapes of the cooling towers. A go to ought to be on the bucket listing of anybody inquisitive about industrial structure (who doesn’t undergo from vertigo). Robert Hosking, Paddington It’s tolls for thee The proposal to fund the Western Harbour Tunnel by growing tolls on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney harbour tunnel comes a few years after this state authorities made the choice to construct the western tunnel (“New tolls on table: Premier”, February 18). The lack of public session prior to creating that call is reprehensible, however is typical of latest observe.

In the mid Eighties, earlier than the then authorities determined to construct the harbour tunnel, there was public dialogue (and media protection) over whether or not it was truthful to extend the 20 cent bridge toll to $1 to fund the tunnel. Minister Laurie Brereton took the danger of proposing this toll (listed for 30 years) earlier than cupboard made the choice to proceed with the undertaking. The loans required to construct that tunnel have now been paid off and the tolls on the bridge and the primary tunnel are on account of be eliminated in August. The Premier ought to take a tough take a look at how his authorities has been approving main infrastructure tasks with out full funding, with out correct public session, and earlier than completion of environmental influence statements. Brian Watters, former director, NSW Roads and Traffic Authority, Mosman A brand new toll could be dangerous with an election subsequent yr. Motorists are already scuffling with the rising price of residing, exorbitant petrol costs and the ever-increasing prices of the current tolls. Perrottet has little or no political capital and Labor’s Chris Minns is trying higher on a regular basis. Graham Lum, North Rocks Traffic congestion is irritating for drivers and a drag on the economic system. Cigarette and alcohol taxes are there to pay for our well being system. Traffic fines are used to extend highway security. Similarly, tolls are used to pay for a discount in site visitors congestion. Not solely ought to tolls be elevated on Sydney Harbour Bridge and tunnel however digital highway pricing, just like Singapore’s, ought to be launched throughout Sydney’s primary arterial roads. We have learnt throughout COVID-19 that working location and hours can, for many people, be versatile and digital pricing would cut back site visitors throughout peak hours.

John Kempler, Rose Bay

We all pay additional to get good seats/entry on the opera, cinema, and to dwell in our most popular location. If you don’t just like the toll, go use the backstreets. Tim Schroder, Gordon Desperate bullying Scott Morrison’s menace of a federal takeover of NSW Liberals (“Lib’s NSW division told to endorse MPs or risk takeover”, February 18) is one other instance of bullying by a determined PM. It may properly flip voters to the independents standing within the seats which can be troubling him. Sandra Burke, North Sydney Ignorance on show To the viewer with out background information or context, some analysis tasks within the arts and social sciences can sound fatuous (“Stoker defends research vetoes”, February 18) and, in fact, any funding within the arts or social sciences is well belittled by contrasting it with funding for kids with most cancers. But solely a politician with no related competence or imaginative and prescient would undermine researchers’ alternative to excel. In this case, it’s not the unfunded tasks that find yourself sounding ridiculous. Dr John Prescott, Potts Point

Amanda Stoker’s intervention to reject what are presumably Australian Research Council-approved tasks is imply and narrow-minded. ARC discovery grants are for a variety of subjects and are under no circumstances restricted to medical analysis. Indeed, there are a lot bigger funding schemes for medical analysis. This seems like one other unwarranted assault on humanities analysis. Carmen Jarrett, Leichhardt Roads are the true killer As a group, our hearts exit to the household of Simon Nellist for his or her loss (“Connected to the ocean”, February 18). At the identical time, we do have to understand that we’ve, as a group, change into proof against the truth that many traumatic losses happen on that much more harmful space – the highway. Drivers trigger so many extra deaths per yr than nice white sharks. Anne Ring, Coogee Closing a number of Sydney seashores after the shark assault at Little Bay will definitely scale back the danger of one other fatality. Given the excessive threat of fatalities on Sydney’s roads, maybe we should always shut a number of of them additionally? A threat examine evaluating roads to seashores could be attention-grabbing. Julian Bowditch, Croydon Well stated, Valerie Taylor (“I never blamed the sharks that bit me”, February 18). So many individuals falsely paint sharks, crocodiles and different massive carnivores as human-stalking predators with evil intent. Can we please cease the vigilante revenge hunts and simply depart the poor creatures to their habitats? Adrian Connelly, Springwood