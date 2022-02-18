Power station’s end exposes Coalition’s lie

I’m not stunned by the concern techniques being utilized by the Coalition. They counsel a desperation from the federal government. So many failures have been referred to as out. Anthony Albanese is doing properly to say nothing a lot to additional ignite the federal government’s determined fury. Scott Morrison is efficiently alienating so many along with his vitriol. Joanna van Kool, Crows Nest As I recall, the Manchurian candidate’s aim was to assassinate the political chief. Surely, somewhat than take heed to the determined drivel at present coming from the PM and his cronies these days, any such “candidate” in our House of Representatives would have completed this activity. Michael Gibson, Armidale I put on out the carpet by my mattress praying for cartoonists (Letters, February 18). Seriously, may this confected Coalition scare marketing campaign be any extra cartoonish? Phil Bradshaw, Naremburn Giant of the ukelele Thank you (Letters, February 18) for reminding us about Tiny Tim’s encyclopaedic data of common music from the early twentieth century. Although he was ridiculed, he was accepted by the giants of rock and roll, together with Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan. Unknown to most is that Dylan bought Tiny Tim to document some songs along with his backing band The Hawks. You can hear the weird partnering on document, they rock. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury

I would like our PM was strumming Frank Zappa’s Moving to Montana. John Swanton, Coogee Nero’s declare to fame was the fiddle. Scott Morrison’s would be the ukulele. Margaret Grove, Abbotsford Insular peninsula I’m bored with the Traffic In Someone Else’s Backyard mob. They select to stay in distant suburbs, then complain after we don’t need noisy, soiled motorways constructed beside, underneath and over our properties (Letters, February 18). If they need higher accessibility to the airport allow them to transfer to St Peters to allow them to cycle there –if they will simply discover the way in which across the WestConnex monster that has positioned an nearly impenetrable barrier by way of and round my suburb. Jennifer Killen, St Peters Opening up too early will let new COVID-19 wave rip

Dominic Perrottet’s resolution to loosen up some restrictions (“Early mark on restrictions”, February 18) is a recipe for a spike in every day numbers of COVID-19 circumstances. Did he not take heed to the nurses who had been on strike just lately? Peng Ee, Castle Cove The Premier is ditching working from residence orders early, placing many extra staff on public transport subsequent week whereas Sydney Trains continues to function a weekend schedule till February 28. Many trains are already overcrowded, making social distancing unimaginable. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills Our lethal habit The {photograph} of a lifeless seabird’s abdomen stuffed with plastic (“Man’s miracle material that refuses to go away”, February 18) ought to be on each wall of each classroom of each faculty.

It is just too simple to flick the display screen and keep away from acknowledging the everlasting hurt plastic has achieved to each nook of our globe. Islands of the indestructible stuff float on the tides of humanity’s wanton disregard for creatures nice and small and for all issues pure and pure. Our habit to a quick, lazy and disposable way of life is killing all the pieces we contact. Clare Raffan, Campsie Power station historical past

At least one of many coal-fired energy stations ought to be heritage-listed. They are magnificent examples of the age. It is tough to explain the awe-inspiring turbine rooms (each time I entered one it took my breath away), or the sensation on the cat-walks above the boiler towers –sheer terror – (however a pleasant view from Bayswater) and the parabolic shapes of the cooling towers. A go to ought to be on the bucket listing of anybody all in favour of industrial structure (who doesn’t endure from vertigo). Robert Hosking, Paddington It’s tolls for thee The proposal to fund the Western Harbour Tunnel by rising tolls on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney harbour tunnel comes a few years after this state authorities made the choice to construct the western tunnel (“New tolls on table: Premier”, February 18). The lack of public session prior to creating that call is reprehensible, however is typical of current apply.

In the mid Nineteen Eighties, earlier than the then authorities determined to construct the harbour tunnel, there was public dialogue (and media protection) over whether or not it was honest to extend the 20 cent bridge toll to $1 to fund the tunnel. Minister Laurie Brereton took the chance of proposing this toll (listed for 30 years) earlier than cupboard made the choice to proceed with the venture. The loans required to construct that tunnel have now been paid off and the tolls on the bridge and the primary tunnel are as a consequence of be eliminated in August. The Premier ought to take a tough have a look at how his authorities has been approving main infrastructure initiatives with out full funding, with out correct public session, and earlier than completion of environmental influence statements. Brian Watters, former director, NSW Roads and Traffic Authority, Mosman A brand new toll can be dangerous with an election subsequent yr. Motorists are already battling the rising value of dwelling, exorbitant petrol costs and the ever-increasing prices of the current tolls. Perrottet has little or no political capital and Labor’s Chris Minns is trying higher on a regular basis. Graham Lum, North Rocks Traffic congestion is irritating for drivers and a drag on the financial system. Cigarette and alcohol taxes are there to pay for our well being system. Traffic fines are used to extend highway security. Similarly, tolls are used to pay for a discount in site visitors congestion. Not solely ought to tolls be elevated on Sydney Harbour Bridge and tunnel however digital highway pricing, much like Singapore’s, ought to be launched throughout Sydney’s major arterial roads. We have learnt throughout COVID-19 that working location and hours can, for many people, be versatile and digital pricing would cut back site visitors throughout peak hours.

John Kempler, Rose Bay

We all pay additional to get good seats/entry on the opera, cinema, and to stay in our most well-liked location. If you don’t just like the toll, go use the backstreets. Tim Schroder, Gordon Desperate bullying Scott Morrison’s menace of a federal takeover of NSW Liberals (“Lib’s NSW division told to endorse MPs or risk takeover”, February 18) is one other instance of bullying by a determined PM. It may properly flip voters to the independents standing within the seats which are troubling him. Sandra Burke, North Sydney Ignorance on show To the viewer with out background data or context, some analysis initiatives within the arts and social sciences can sound fatuous (“Stoker defends research vetoes”, February 18) and, after all, any funding within the arts or social sciences is well belittled by contrasting it with funding for youngsters with most cancers. But solely a politician with no related competence or imaginative and prescient would undermine researchers’ alternative to excel. In this case, it’s not the unfunded initiatives that find yourself sounding ridiculous. Dr John Prescott, Potts Point

Amanda Stoker’s intervention to reject what are presumably Australian Research Council-approved initiatives is imply and narrow-minded. ARC discovery grants are for a variety of subjects and are by no means restricted to medical analysis. Indeed, there are a lot bigger funding schemes for medical analysis. This appears to be like like one other unwarranted assault on humanities analysis. Carmen Jarrett, Leichhardt Roads are the actual killer As a group, our hearts exit to the household of Simon Nellist for his or her loss (“Connected to the ocean”, February 18). At the identical time, we do have to grasp that we’ve got, as a group, develop into proof against the truth that many traumatic losses happen on that way more harmful space – the highway. Drivers trigger so many extra deaths per yr than nice white sharks. Anne Ring, Coogee Closing a number of Sydney seashores after the shark assault at Little Bay will definitely cut back the chance of one other fatality. Given the excessive threat of fatalities on Sydney’s roads, maybe we should always shut a number of of them additionally? A threat research evaluating roads to seashores can be attention-grabbing. Julian Bowditch, Croydon Well mentioned, Valerie Taylor (“I never blamed the sharks that bit me”, February 18). So many individuals falsely paint sharks, crocodiles and different massive carnivores as human-stalking predators with evil intent. Can we please cease the vigilante revenge hunts and simply depart the poor creatures to their habitats? Adrian Connelly, Springwood