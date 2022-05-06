Power struggle: The fight for the soul of Australia’s largest polluter

Normal textual content measurement Larger textual content measurement Very massive textual content measurement On Monday night, Mike Cannon-Brookes pulled out his telephone and took a photograph of an idyllic pastoral scene close to his house within the New South Wales highlands: a golden-orange sundown, a glowing river, gum timber silhouetted in opposition to the blue sky at nightfall. He uploaded it to Twitter, then tapped out a message. “Stunning country we’re lucky to live in,” he wrote. “Let’s keep it that way.” Just because the put up was filtering by his 105,000 followers, information was starting to interrupt within the monetary group a couple of daring plan the billionaire investor had quietly set in movement – to swoop onto the share register of AGL, Australia’s largest carbon polluter. AGL Energy chief govt Graeme Hunt and Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, who’s looking for to dam a demerger of AGL championed by Mr Hunt. Credit:Louise Douvis, Justin McManus, Wolter Peeters Cannon-Brookes – co-founder of software program developer Atlassian, a inexperienced power advocate, and one in all Australia’s richest individuals – had amassed an 11.3 per stake in energy large AGL by relative stealth, immediately making him its largest shareholder. In his subsequent Twitter put up, at 7.01pm, a hyperlink to a web site he’d created, Keep it Together Australia, defined intimately his the reason why. AGL, Cannon-Brookes stated, was headed down a path that might “entrench” fossil fuels in our financial system and was wholly inconsistent with limiting international warming. Through a controversial demerger, AGL’s board is proposing to spin out its carbon-heavy energy stations right into a standalone firm that might proceed burning coal till 2045 – greater than 20 years away. The demerger goes to a shareholder vote on June 15. And Mike Cannon-Brookes is ready to do the whole lot he can to cease it. “This isn’t any old energy company, this is the old energy company – the largest energy company with the most customers,” he tells The Age and the Herald.

“AGL is going to a vote that may change the course of Australia.” When Cannon-Brookes talks about these threats he perceives, the tone of his voice is severe. But when he begins outlining his imaginative and prescient for AGL’s future – a much bigger, higher inexperienced electrical energy provider that totally embraces the clear power revolution – his pleasure, at some factors, is unattainable to include. “Let’s be positive believers!” Cannon-Brookes bursts, his eyes vast and arms upturned. “This isn’t just philanthropy. This is investment. There’s a huge opportunity in front of this company. And I’m determined to make that happen.” For its half, AGL’s board is unwavering in its resolve, this week telling shareholders it wholly rejects the premise of Cannon-Brookes’ criticism. Chief govt Graeme Hunt accuses Cannon-Brookes of peddling “false claims” and “rhetoric” with out having a correct plan behind it. Cannon-Brookes has signalled he desires AGL to stop coal by 2030 – in step with calls from the United Nations. Hunt says such a timeline is “overly accelerated” and insists the demerger is the corporate’s best choice, as does Grant Samuel, an unbiased knowledgeable that reviewed the proposal. For AGL’s shareholders, nonetheless, the reply just isn’t so instantly apparent. Investors contacted by The Age and the Herald say Cannon-Brookes’ intervention has added to vital questions on AGL’s function within the clean-energy transition and deepened doubts in regards to the board’s blueprint for the longer term.

“We’re not sold on the demerger,” says Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments and Van Eck Australia, one in all AGL’s top-10 shareholders. “It’s a big ask what AGL is trying to sell.” Debby Blakey, chief govt of $64 billion superannuation large HESTA, which holds AGL shares for members, has warned the fund is unlikely to help the demerger except it sees a transparent technique to fund renewables and commitments to retire its coal vegetation “earlier than currently proposed”. Loading Small retail traders, too, seem like responding positively to Cannon-Brookes’ marketing campaign, with lots of of people contacting him by way of social media to point their help. “I own thousands of AGL shares and will do as @mcannonbrookes suggested,” stated one. “Can’t wait to block the AGL demerger, move off fossil fuels and build a renewable world,” stated one other. “I’ve got AGL shares and I’m on board to #keepittogether.” Six weeks from the vote, the issues going through AGL’s traders have massive implications – not solely as a result of AGL is the most important home contributor to local weather change, but in addition as a result of its consequence may affect a lot in regards to the course of Australia’s electrical energy sector extra broadly, which, equally, is at an necessary crossroads.

There is little doubt what the top purpose appears to be like like – a inexperienced grid, powered by wind and photo voltaic, supported by massive batteries and pumped hydro. The query is: how briskly ought to we get there? Discussions like this surrounding the way forward for coal have pushed a few of Australia’s deepest political divisions for a decade or extra. The distinction in the present day, explains Matt Pearce, KPMG’s energy and utilities lead, is that the talk is occurring in “real time”. After years of extraordinary development in renewable power, the market is firmly within the midst of main upheaval, with energy costs being pummelled to intraday lows the place costly fossil fuels can merely not compete. “This isn’t something in theory or far away,” says Pearce. “The rubber is hitting the road.” By this time subsequent 12 months, AGL’s Liddell coal-fired energy station could have been switched off for good. By this time subsequent 12 months, AGL’s Liddell coal-fired energy station could have been switched off for good. By as early as 2025, Origin Energy could have closed the nation’s largest coal plant, Eraring, as much as seven years sooner than initially deliberate. Then by 2028, EnergyAustralia’s Yallourn generator in Victoria could have shut – 4 years early. All the whereas, renewables are gaining ever-greater market share, reaching a document 30 per cent of the power combine within the December quarter. For apparent causes, many Australians who’ve lengthy wished to see the nation act extra urgently in embracing a greener electrical energy sector, see this pattern as decidedly constructive. Speeding up the retreat from coal will go a great distance in cleansing up greenhouse gasoline emissions, in addition to decreasing the grid’s reliance on ageing, failure-prone and expensive-to-run turbines. And as a result of wind and photo voltaic are the most cost effective sources of electrical energy, they are saying, energy payments will go down, not up. Others, nonetheless – together with Prime Minister Scott Morrison – describe coal as essential to our electrical energy grid, and mount the case that transferring too shortly to inexperienced power dangers inflicting volatility out there when the wind isn’t blowing and the solar isn’t shining, which can ship costs increased and lift the hazard of blackouts.

For a rustic that also depends on black and brown coal for greater than two-thirds of its energy consumption, the prospect of eliminating it nearly totally in simply eight years’ time just isn’t a small ask. Still, consultants imagine doing so is, in reality, achievable whereas additionally holding the lights on and costs inexpensive – as long as there’s a concerted effort throughout business, authorities and clients to make it occur. “It requires managing a number of risks,” says KPMG’s Pearce. “A lot of things need to happen all at once.” One is making certain there’s sufficient new renewable capability coming into the system. Renewables are quickly rising – however in opposition to the backdrop of so many coal vegetation closing in coming years and the looming spike in demand from power-hungry electrical autos, will it’s adequate? Then there’s the necessity for batteries, gasoline or pumped hydro, which may provide on-demand electrical energy when it’s wanted most. Another focus have to be transmission – poles and wires linking dispersed renewable power zones to the centres of demand. “If we can get in front of the transition and put the requisite steps in place, then you won’t get the price shocks … if we are playing catch-up, there could well be,” says Pearce. AGL chairman Peter Botten. Credit:Bloomberg The resolution to interrupt up AGL into two entities was introduced final 12 months after it sank to a $2 billion full-year loss. Chairman Peter Botten declared AGL had reached an “inflection point”, because the inflow of rooftop photo voltaic and wind and photo voltaic farms hammered energy turbines’ earnings and solid a cloud over the corporate’s outlook.