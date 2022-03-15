Power supply restored to Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant: Report





Power provide has been renewed to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear energy plant, the Ukraine 24 tv station mentioned on Tuesday, including that authorities had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Monday, state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo mentioned the Chernobyl plant was counting on electrical energy from diesel turbines after its exterior energy provide had once more been broken.

