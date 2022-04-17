Power surge falls short against Carlton

Carlton have held off an enormous second-half problem to publish an exciting three-point win and consign Port Adelaide to their worst begin to an AFL season in membership historical past.

A 50-point Blues lead earlier than halftime was minimize to simply two factors halfway by way of the ultimate time period because the Power dramatically turned the match on its head.

Charlie Curnow’s fifth objective gave Carlton respiratory area because the final quarter ticked into time-on.

But Mitch Georgiades replied and Karl Amon had a set shot from outdoors 50 metres with one minute left on the clock that would have pinched the sport.

It was rushed by way of for a behind in a mad scramble on the road and the Blues held on for a 14.10 (94) to 13.13 (91) victory on the MCG.

The outcome was finally Carlton’s fourth win in 5 video games and left Port in a 0-5 gap as stress mounts on coach Ken Hinkley.

Former Power assistant Michael Voss has no such points in his first yr in command of the Blues, however does want to deal with his aspect’s points popping out of the half-time break.

In wins over the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, Carlton let their opponents claw their means again into the competition after holding a cushty lead.

Having managed simply 4 targets within the first half, Port mustered six to 1 within the third time period.

The surge included two lengthy bombs from Ryan Burton in his one hundredth recreation.

Port kicked one other three targets to 1 within the final quarter, however the Curnow main was pivotal.

He mixed with fellow Blues spearhead Harry McKay (three) for eight targets whereas Zac Fisher kicked two.

Sam Walsh had 16 disposals within the first quarter alone, instrumental in organising the Blues’ dominant first half.

Walsh (38 touches), George Hewett (33) and Adam Cerra (32) all discovered loads of the ball within the absence of captain and fellow midfielder Patrick Cripps.

But they have been outgunned within the second half as Burton, Zak Butters (32 disposals), Darcy Byrne-Jones (26) and Connor Rozee (24) helped drag Port again into the competition.

Robbie Gray kicked three targets for the Power and Sam Powell-Pepper matched Burton and Georgiades with two.

Carlton have a tough away recreation in opposition to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in spherical six, whereas Port Adelaide host depleted West Coast at Adelaide Oval.