Powerball Jackpot Grows To $454 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $454 million after there was no winner in Monday’s night time’s drawing. The money possibility is now $271.9 million.

The profitable numbers drawn Monday had been 12-18-20-39-61 and Powerball 10.

This was the thirtieth drawing because the final winner was chosen greater than two months in the past, again on February 14.

Tickets value $2 every. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.