Powerful blasts heard in Kyiv and other Ukraine’s cities

Quite a lot of explosions had been heard in Kyiv and different cities in Ukraine on Friday morning, in response to native media. Overnight, sirens rang throughout Ukraine as air raid sirens blared. Also, explosions had been heard in Kherson, the southern metropolis in Ukraine, and Kharkiv’s jap metropolis.

Official affirmation of the explosions has not been made.

