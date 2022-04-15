Europe
Powerful blasts heard in Kyiv and other Ukraine’s cities
Quite a lot of explosions had been heard in Kyiv and different cities in Ukraine on Friday morning, in response to native media. Overnight, sirens rang throughout Ukraine as air raid sirens blared. Also, explosions had been heard in Kherson, the southern metropolis in Ukraine, and Kharkiv’s jap metropolis.
Official affirmation of the explosions has not been made.
Share this text:
EU Reporter publishes articles from quite a lot of exterior sources which specific a variety of viewpoints. The positions taken in these articles will not be essentially these of EU Reporter.