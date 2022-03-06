Americas

Powerful Iowa tornadoes level structures, bring air traffic to a halt

A big twister touched down Saturday night close to the Iowa capital metropolis of Des Moine, damaging heavy constructions, sending individuals fleeing to shelter, and bringing close by air visitors to a cease.

A big twister hit close to Highway 159 simply south of Winterset, Iowa, the place a gasoline leak was reported afterward. Another twister was reported simply south of Norwalk, which is an outlying suburb of Des Moine.

All air visitors was suspended within the space, and a twister warning had been issued for Des Moine.

People fled to shelter, together with many who flocked to a twister shelter within the Des Moine airport.

Newsweek

The tornadoes are a part of a system transferring by the Midwest late on Saturday afternoon and into the night. Tornado warnings stay in impact for the cities of Moravia, Rathbun, and Iconium.

This is a growing story that will probably be up to date as new particulars emerge.





