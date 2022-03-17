Powerful Quake Off Japan Rekindles Fears of Another Fukushima
TOKYO — A strong undersea earthquake off the Fukushima area of Japan, the place a tsunami a decade in the past set off one of many worst nuclear plant disasters in historical past, shook buildings for greater than two minutes late Wednesday night time.
Then the ready started.
Shortly after the quake hit at 11:36 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, and 1000’s of residents, a lot of whom keep in mind solely too nicely the destruction of 2011, evacuated.
“Please put out any fires,” officers within the metropolis of Minamisoma, in Fukushima, informed residents as they urged them to get to safer ground. “Please listen to the TV and radio and act calmly and accordingly.”
Hours later, the warnings had been lifted.
Several small tsunami waves measuring maybe 20 centimeters in top (eight inches) had been reported in two communities, however they had been one-fifth the scale that was forecast — and tiny in comparison with the 45-foot wave that devastated the area in 2011. More than 19,000 folks died in that disaster.
“In a lot of areas, there was a lot of stuff thrown everywhere, like files and everything,” stated Shelly Reid, a workers member at Minamisoma City Hall. “Some roads were damaged, especially along the coast. There were some landslides.”
At least three folks had been confirmed useless after Wednesday’s quake, with greater than 190 injured.
The earthquake measured magnitude 7.4 — robust sufficient to do severe structural injury — however the magnitude 9 Tohoku quake that prompted the catastrophic 2011 tsunami was tons of of instances as highly effective. The epicenter of the earthquake on Wednesday was 20 miles off the east coast of Japan, and about 35 miles beneath the ocean.
“We usually don’t see a destructive tsunami until you get to around 7.5,” stated Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with the National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo.
But the injury stories had been nonetheless coming in early Thursday morning, and the quake, which might be felt in Tokyo, nearly 200 miles away, did extra than simply rattle nerves in a rustic the place many look forward to the earth beneath their ft to maneuver once more at any second.
Two million folks had been left with out energy, if solely briefly, and fireplace departments had been known as to rescue passengers trapped in elevators. A bullet practice carrying about 100 folks between the Fukushima and Shiroshizaou stations derailed, though there have been no stories of accidents. And passengers on subway trains posted movies of automobiles swaying precariously as they made their manner by means of tunnels.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated the nation’s Self-Defense Forces had been mobilized to evaluate the injury.
“We are still trying to understand the situation and collect information,” he stated at a information briefing. “The government will come together to save people’s lives and to make all-out efforts to provide safety and provide accurate information.”
The depth of the earthquake equaled that of the Kobe earthquake of 1995, which killed greater than 6,000 folks. The distinction was its depth beneath the ocean.
Many Japanese famous that the quake occurred simply 5 days after the nation noticed the eleventh anniversary of the Fukushima catastrophe.
“Another big earthquake in Tohoku,” Aiko Sawada, a retired medical researcher, wrote on Twitter. “And so soon after the anniversary of 3.11. I pray that the damage stays minimal.”
After the earthquake in 2011, one of the crucial highly effective ever measured, tsunami waves breached the protecting sea partitions of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant and inundated the power, resulting in the meltdown of three reactors.
On Thursday, Japanese officers got down to examine nuclear vegetation within the area quickly after the quake hit. They stated they’d detected no abnormalities at vegetation in Fukushima; in Onagawa in Miyagi Prefecture; or in Tokai in Ibaraki Prefecture.
The Tokyo Electric Power Company did say {that a} fireplace alarm had gone off at one of many reactors on the defunct Fukushima Daiichi plant. The plant has been present process an unlimited cleanup because the catastrophe 11 years in the past.
And water pumps for spent gas cooling swimming pools at a separate energy plant in Fukushima had been down early Thursday, however Tokyo Electric stated there was nonetheless water within the swimming pools for now, and that each pumps had returned to operation earlier than 2 a.m., in keeping with NHK, the general public broadcaster.
The tsunami that crippled that plant left Japan with a formidable problem: How does a quake- and tsunami-prone island nation dotted with nuclear reactors defend towards one other calamity?
To quell lingering fears, Japanese nuclear regulators in recent times have ordered a flurry of recent security measures on the nation’s reactors, together with new sea partitions, flood gates and safety for the important backup turbines that energy the pumps that cool the new reactor cores.
But the duty is appreciable, and deep mistrust of nuclear energy persists amongst many Japanese.
At the Hamaoka nuclear energy plant, for instance, which is perched on the Pacific coast west of Tokyo, staff constructed a 72-foot sea wall, among the many tallest within the nation, to guard its three reactors. Then got here the unhealthy information: Scientists engaged on new projections of potential tsunamis within the area warned final 12 months that waves may attain nearly 74 ft.
Hamaoka stays shuttered, as do a lot of Japan’s different reactors.
A decade later, nuclear energy, which as soon as supplied a couple of third of Japan’s electrical energy, now accounts for only some p.c. Thirty-three reactors are able to producing energy — however simply 5 are doing so. The relaxation are both present process inspections or awaiting approval to restart.
Motoko Rich reported from Tokyo, and Eric Nagourney from New York. Reporting was contributed by Hiroko Tabuchi and Nadav Gavrielov in New York and Thomas Fuller in San Francisco.