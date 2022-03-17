Powerful Quake Off Japan Rekindles Fears of Another Fukushima

TOKYO — A strong undersea earthquake off the Fukushima area of Japan, the place a tsunami a decade in the past set off one of many worst nuclear plant disasters in historical past, shook buildings for greater than two minutes late Wednesday night time.

Then the ready started.

Shortly after the quake hit at 11:36 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, and 1000’s of residents, a lot of whom keep in mind solely too nicely the destruction of 2011, evacuated.

“Please put out any fires,” officers within the metropolis of Minamisoma, in Fukushima, informed residents as they urged them to get to safer ground. “Please listen to the TV and radio and act calmly and accordingly.”

Hours later, the warnings had been lifted.

Several small tsunami waves measuring maybe 20 centimeters in top (eight inches) had been reported in two communities, however they had been one-fifth the scale that was forecast — and tiny in comparison with the 45-foot wave that devastated the area in 2011. More than 19,000 folks died in that disaster.