Powering the newsroom: meet the Herald’s new trainee journalists
Five new trainee journalists have in the present day begun their careers at The Sydney Morning Herald.
The Herald’s editor, Bevan Shields, stated the group was chosen from a whole lot of candidates after demonstrating the “hunger, intelligence and creativity” wanted to be nice reporters.
“There’s lots of doom and gloom around about the transformation of media but these five outstanding trainees are proof the future of journalism at the Herald is bright,” Mr Shields stated. “They display a deep understanding of the Herald’s status as the home of high-quality, independent journalism in Australia.
“Many of the cadets who joined in more recent rounds – such as North Asia correspondent Eryk Bagshaw, Spectrum editor Melanie Kembrey, senior writer Michael Koziol and sports reporter Tom Decent – now power the newsroom.
“Some of our most experienced reporters also started as cadets, including economics editor Ross Gittins, columnist and senior writer Jacqueline Maley, and political editor and international editor Peter Hartcher.
“Angus Thomson, Millie Muroi, Anthony Segaert, Angus Dalton and Billie Eder are going to be stars too, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
The 5 trainees have been chosen based mostly on their software letters, two interviews, their common data and their potential to put in writing underneath strain, to put in writing a powerful story given an extended time-frame and their real ardour for the Herald and for the craft of journalism.
These are the Herald’s trainees: