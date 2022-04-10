Powerlifting body reinstates CEO after investigating harassment claims

The grievance was subsequently handed on to Mr Wilks, who filed court docket paperwork lower than two weeks later. Mr Wilks has a historical past of constructing defamation claims in opposition to his critics. In an announcement posted on Powerlifting Australia’s Facebook web page final week, the board mentioned an investigation performed by former Victoria Police detective senior sergeant Rowland Legg couldn’t substantiate the allegations in opposition to Mr Wilks. Robert Wilks, Powerlifting Australia chief govt. Credit: “The investigator’s conclusions were that the allegations made in the complaint were assessed and found as unable to be substantiated,” the assertion mentioned. The all-male board mentioned Mr Wilks had been restored to his place as CEO and thanked him for his “outstanding contributions to the sport of powerlifting”.

In response to questions from The Sunday Age, Powerlifting Australia board member Arron Dehlsen mentioned the board stood by the integrity of the investigation, however wouldn’t launch the findings of its inquiry for confidentiality causes. Mr Dehlsen mentioned the investigator had taken testimony from “a number of witnesses”, and reviewed messages, photographs and movies to achieve his conclusion. “The board would like to express that it is satisfied that the investigation was duly and thoroughly carried out and accepts the results it produced,” he mentioned. Mr Dehlsen mentioned the organisation had adopted due course of and that it was acceptable for Mr Wilks to have been despatched Ms Qu’s grievance, from which he launched authorized motion. Mr Dehlsen additionally accused Ms Qu of disseminating the grievance. “Complainants … should be encouraged by this case,” he mentioned. “In this matter an independent investigation was carried out to protect the interests of all parties.”

Mr Wilks lodged the grievance in court docket paperwork and claims it portrayed him as a intercourse offender who preyed on small Asian ladies. Melbourne University permanently banned Mr Wilks from its campuses in February after barrister Brian Lace performed a six-month investigation into Ms Qu's grievance. Speaking via his defamation lawyer, Mr Wilks as an alternative insisted the Melbourne University had cleared him, and that his expulsion was due to an unrelated business dispute. "We now have two investigations … neither of which have found any of the false and highly defamatory allegations made against me to have been substantiated," Mr Wilks mentioned.