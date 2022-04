Powerplay battle could set the tone as in-form Royals take on Covid-hit Capitals

In IPL 2022, groups batting second have been extra profitable till now, profitable 18 and dropping 14 matches. The solely workforce that has defied this pattern is Rajasthan Royals. All 4 of their wins have come whereas batting first, with Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer serving to them submit above-par totals. Buttler scored a whole lot in two of these wins, and has an total tally of 375 runs at a median of 75.00 and a strike fee of 156.90.