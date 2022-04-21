Powerplay battle could set the tone as in-form Royals take on Covid-hit Capitals
Yuzvendra Chahal has been their enforcer with the ball, taking a wicket each ninth ball. He has been well-supported by R Ashwin, who might need picked up solely two wickets to Chahal’s 17 however has stored the lid on the scoring fee. With Obed McCoy impressing within the final recreation, Royals now have the choice of utilizing Trent Boult solely as a new-ball bowler.
When it involves bowling, left has been proper for Capitals. Their left-arm seamers (Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman) and left-arm spinners (Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav) have held sway over oppositions.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 David Warner, 3 Sarfaraz Khan, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Lalit Yadav, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Khaleel Ahmed.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt & wk), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Karun Nair, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.