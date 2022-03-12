PPE fraud: Hawks seize hard drives, memory sticks from Northern Cape health dept | News24

The Hawks have confiscated arduous drives and reminiscence sticks from the Northern Cape division of well being.

It’s believed that the seized objects maintain necessary info that may assist their investigation into PPE procurement investigations.

No arrests have but been made.

The Hawks have confiscated pc arduous drives, reminiscence sticks and exterior arduous drives believed to carry necessary info that may assist private protecting gear (PPE) procurement investigations within the Northern Cape division of well being.

On Friday, the Hawks carried out a search and seizure operation on the division of well being in Kimberley.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe mentioned objects had been seized which might assist the investigation.

The Hawks are at the moment investigating various circumstances associated to allegations of irregularities in PPE procurement by the division.

Thebe mentioned they hoped the seizure would assist them observe the cash path and uncover extra in regards to the procurement.

No arrests had been made throughout the operation.

Meanwhile, organised labour and opposition events within the Northern Cape raised the alarm over the influence management instabilities within the provincial well being division had been having on public healthcare companies.

The division has been with out a everlasting head of division since July 2020, and an appearing HOD has been suspended following his arrest in August final yr on costs of fraud and corruption.

A second appearing HOD has now been appointed.

News24 has tried to achieve the Northern Cape well being division for remark, however it had not responded by the point of publication. Comment shall be added as soon as obtained.

