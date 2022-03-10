Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, Download & Book Tickets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhe Shyam will launch on March 11

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is without doubt one of the most-awaited motion pictures of the 12 months. It has been making a buzz ever since its inception. Touted to be a interval romantic drama, the movie has been made on a price range of roughly Rs 350 crore. In the movie, Prabhas will probably be seen taking part in a job of an astrologer referred to as Vikramaditya, whereas Pooja Hegde will probably be taking part in Prabhas’ love curiosity, Prerana. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between actor Prabhas and director Radha Krishna Kumar. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming Astro-thriller film. The movie additionally stars Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chettri in key roles. In case you’re excited to observe ‘Radhe Shyam’ know the place to e-book the film tickets on-line, launch date, film evaluation, methods to obtain in HD and different vital particulars right here.

What is Radhe Shyam Release Date?

The movie will hit screens worldwide on March 11.

Where to observe Radhe Shyam?

You can e-book Radhe Shyam’s tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema corridor close to you. If you e-book by Amazon Pay, you may additionally get superb cashback in your Amazon pockets.

Who is the director of Radhe Shyam?

Radha Krishna Kumar

Who are the producers of Radhe Shyam?

Bhushan Kumar, Praseedha Uppalapati, Pramod Uppalapati, V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy

Who are the writers of Radhe Shyam?

Abbas Dalal (hindi dialogue), Hussain Dalal (hindi dialogue), Madhan Karky (tamil dialogue)

Music in Radhe Shyam film is by?

S. Thaman, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Justin Prabhakaran, Sanchit Balhara

Trailer of Radhe Shyam

The minute-long launch trailer, accessible in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu, provides a glimpse of the story of Vikramaditya, performed by Prabhas, an knowledgeable palmist who can predict every thing — even the minutest particulars of somebody’s demise. The trailer unveils a sneak peek into the state-of-the-art visible results, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electrical chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

Songs of Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers