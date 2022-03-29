Prasa still ‘a far cry’ from where it should be, says Mbalula | Fin24

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stated the Passenger Rail Agency remained troubled regardless of slicing irregular expenditure from R3 billion to R1.3 billion.

Prasa chair Leonard Ramatlakane stated the entity tried to recoup funds by promoting locomotives, however solely made R65 million after promoting six.

Mbalula stated the entity wanted to contemplate each choice as a result of it relied on authorities funding and couldn’t cowl itscosts.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is in talks to have 23 locomotives returned to be used that have been obtained throughout an ill-fated procurement drive that price the rail company billions for unlawfully procured trains, members of Parliament heard on Tuesday.

In a marathon four-and-a-half-hour session, oversight physique the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) held a listening to that handled the delays in Prasa’s submission of its annual report and monetary statements for the 2020/21 monetary yr. The state-owned entity submitted the report in December final yr.

The annual report submission adopted a number of delays and variations with the Office of the Auditor-General on the validity of Prasa’s monetary statements. The submission of the annual report was tabled within the legislature seven months after the time stipulated within the Public Finance Management Act.

Scopa member and DA MP Alf Lees requested whether or not the entity had managed to resolve losses associated to irregular procurement.

Prasa had, amongst different issues, made headlines for the controversial “tall trains” saga, the place Swifambo Rail Leasing had been utilized by Vossloh Espana to safe a R2.3-billion contract that resulted within the rail company coughing up for trains that have been reportedly too tall for native railways.

Prasa chair Leonard Ramatlakane stated for the reason that locomotive contract was put aside, the appointed liquidator within the matter allowed Prasa to recoup R2.6 billion by promoting locomotives Prasa couldn’t use. By the time six locomotives have been offered, solely R65 million was generated.

But, he stated, in a bid to resolve this, Prasa was in discussions with Stadler – the guardian of locomotive firm Vossloh – in Spain, to have the remaining locomotives returned to be used.

“We were granted permission for a commercial agreement. Prasa engaged with Stadler in Spain to say we want 23 locomotives back in South Africa so they can be put to use. They have agreed, but we need to get a date for us to go to court and finalise the agreement,” stated Ramatlakane.

Ramatlakane stated Prasa needed the locomotives inside six months, and it anticipated the courts to determine on whether or not to clear the industrial settlement in April.

Lack of urgency

Lees stated he was not happy with Prasa’s lack of urgency to get this matter concluded.

According to the annual report, whereas the rail company managed to lower irregular spending from R3 billion to R1.3 billion, it suffered a lack of R1.9 billion within the monetary yr, with working prices remaining excessive at R15.5 billion. At the identical time, Prasa noticed a income decline of R500 million.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stated whereas Prasa managed to scale back irregular expenditure and gradual working prices, this was “still a far cry from where the entity should be”. He blamed delays within the tabling of the annual report on the exhausting lockdown in the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The untenable situation is getting the department’s attention: inadequate financial records, poor financial management, monitoring, and enforcement deficiencies. We terminated irregular security contracts, but this left infrastructure exposed to theft and vandalism,” stated Mbalula.

Mbalula stated the Special Investigating Unit helped Prasa examine irregular expenditure in a course of that recognized 44 staff that needs to be disciplined. Of these, 33 staff nonetheless labored at Prasa. A complete of 14 are on precautionary suspension and the opposite 19 have been served with letters of intent to self-discipline them.

Mbalula stated Prasa must discover all doable choices to fulfil its mandate, because it had turn out to be reliant on authorities funding and was not producing sufficient cash to cowl its personal prices.

Scopa member and DA MP Benedicta Van Minnen requested the Prasa delegation how far Prasa was with getting safety to protect its infrastructure, because the scrapping of irregular safety was being challenged in court docket by the affected firms.

Ramatlakane stated the entity bought 5 000 safety personnel via interventions similar to leveraging an Airports Company South Africa safety contract and insourcing.

However, he stated, as a result of the cancelation of the earlier contracts continues to be challenged in court docket, Prasa can not promote for brand new suppliers of safety providers. At its peak, Prasa safety personnel was 10 000 robust.

Scopa member and ANC MP Bheki Hadebe requested the delegation why the entity did not submit applicable monetary statements on time, to which Ramatlakane stated the connection between the workplace of the Auditor-General (AG) and Prasa management was strained.

Ramatlakane stated Prasa will have interaction with the workplace of the Auditor-General on the event of the audit plan, with assist from National Treasury. He stated Prasa’s 2021/22 monetary statements shall be finalised in December with engagements with the AG following in January.

