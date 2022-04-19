Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia Gandhi – Second Time In Three Days

Prashant Kishor gave an in depth presentation on Mission 2024 on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Election strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi late this night for a planning session on the subsequent spherical of meeting polls due this 12 months and the subsequent normal elections, amid buzz that he may be a part of the get together. The Congress is contemplating a proposal from Mr Kishor for the revival of the get together earlier than 2024 and a sport plan for the overall elections due that 12 months.

This was their second assembly in three days. Mr Kishor gave an in depth presentation on Mission 2024 on Saturday earlier than a choose group of Congress leaders.

At immediately’s assembly, the agenda was meeting elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which are due later this 12 months and subsequent 12 months’s state polls in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reported information company Press Trust of India.

Earlier this night, Mrs Gandhi had a gathering at her residence with a celebration workforce that has been tasked with evaluating the Mission 2024 plan.

The assembly was attended by her daughter and get together General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni and the group is anticipated to supply a report on the matter inside per week.

The Congress has been given the remainder of this month to answer Mr Kishor’s proposal, which includes a plan for the get together to contest 370 seats within the subsequent normal elections and the cobbling of strategic partnerships in sure states.

Mr Kishor has advised that the Congress battle alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and type alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra, to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed, information company ANI earlier reported, quoting unnamed sources.

There has been appreciable resistance towards Mr Kishore and his plans from a bit inside the get together, in view of his organisation IPAC’s assist to highly effective regional leaders Mamata Banerjee, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ok Chandrashekar Rao in state elections. Both Ms Banerjee and Mr Reddy had received, decimating the Congress within the course of in Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Last 12 months, Mr Kishor’s plan to hitch the get together fell by following the election leads to Bengal.