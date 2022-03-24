Prashant Kishor Reaches Out To Rahul Gandhi For Gujarat Campaign: Congress Sources

The Congress is but to take a name on Prashant Kishor’s proposal. (FILE)

New Delhi:

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has reportedly reached out to Rahul Gandhi to work on the Congress get together’s marketing campaign within the upcoming Gujarat meeting elections later this yr, in keeping with two sources within the Congress, a dramatic flip of occasions after each side fell out final yr after a number of rounds of talks.

The outreach comes after negotiations between the Congress management and Mr Kishor in direction of a wider position for the strategist in galvanising the get together broke down in September final yr. The Congress subsequently signed up with a former associate of Mr Kishor to deal with its election campaigns whereas Mr Kishor turned a key level particular person for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

Mr Kishor’s newest pitch nevertheless is claimed to be a one-time supply to work solely on the Gujarat elections with “no strings attached”, sources instructed NDTV.

The Congress is but to take a name on Mr Kishor’s proposal, which additionally got here up throughout a gathering held by Rahul Gandhi with Gujarat Congress leaders on Tuesday.

Some Gujarat Congress leaders are reportedly eager on taking up Mr Kishor, with the ultimate say resting with Rahul Gandhi.

People near Mr Kishor have denied the story.

There was an actual chance of Mr Kishor becoming a member of the Congress final yr, however the partnership fell by way of over “multiple reasons,” Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had instructed NDTV earlier this yr.

Prashant Kishor held a number of rounds of discussions with all three Gandhis – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi – final yr and pictures of the strategist going to Rahul Gandhi’s residence sparked wild hypothesis. His entry into the Congress was stated to be all however carried out.

Reports of a breakdown in negotiations emerged alongside a collection of pungent assaults by Prashant Kishor, who publicly stated it was not the “divine right of any individual” to guide the Congress, “especially when the party has lost more than 90 per cent of the elections in the last 10 years.”

Mr Kishor has made it clear that he believes the Congress does have a task to play within the opposition forward of the 2024 nationwide election, however not beneath the present management.