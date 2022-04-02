Pravin Tambe gets emotional while watching his biopic with players of Kolkata Knight Riders

A video involving cricketer Pravin Tambe and the gamers of Kolkata Knight Riders was not too long ago posted on-line. The video showcases the response of Tambe whereas watching the movie with the KKR squad. Shared on the franchise’s official Twitter deal with, the video might go away you emotional too.

"Never give up on your dreams, they do come true," KKR wrote as the primary line of the caption that they shared together with the video. It can be a line from the biopic known as Kaun Pravin Tambe? the place actor Shreyas Talpade performs the function of the cricketer.

KKR, within the caption, additionally added, "Scenes from final night time because the boys watched the inspiring #KaunPravinTambe at a particular screening by Disney+ Hotstar."

The video opens to indicate the gamers in a room watching the movie on a giant display screen. In between, they’re additionally seeing speaking with Tambe. That, nonetheless, shouldn’t be all that the video showcases. So, have a look:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected multiple lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“Would be such a proud moment for Pravin Tambe. Gave me goosebumps when he was speaking in the above video. You’re a star Tambe. We always talk about big cricketers but hardly about cricketers who worked so hard and remained unsung. We are proud of you Pravin Tambe,”wrote a Twitter person.

“One of the best biopic ever watched! Such an inspiration and must watch for all age groups as he rightly says age is just a number!! Dreams do come if you never give up!” posted one other. “Really a very motivational movie. Anything is possible if you put your heart and soul in it. Congratulations @legytambe sir for everything you achieved and hats off to your passion for playing cricket,” commented a 3rd.

Pravin Tambe made headlines when on the age of 41 he was picked by Rajasthan Royals franchise for IPL 2013. After a couple of years, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him throughout an IPL public sale. However, Tambe’s contract was cancelled after performed in a international league (Caribbean Premier League) with out taking BCCI’s permission.

