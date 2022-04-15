Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after clashes

Hours after clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the mosque was re-opened, and a few 60,000 folks attended the primary Friday prayers noon, in keeping with the Islamic endowment that administers the positioning.

Palestinians had clashed with Israeli police on the mosque’s compound as 1000’s gathered for prayers through the holy month of Ramadan.

Medics mentioned greater than 150 Palestinians have been wounded in probably the most severe violence on the web site in almost a 12 months.

The holy web site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has typically been the positioning of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions have been already heightened amid a current wave of violence.

Clashes on the web site final 12 months helped spark an 11-day battle with Hamas militants within the Gaza Strip.

The clashes come at a very delicate time.