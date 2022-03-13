Prayers for ‘mercy and peace’ at Chisinau cathedral

On Sunday morning the pews in Chisinau Cathedral have been crammed, because the Patriarch of Chisinau and head of Moldova’s orthodox church, Mitropolitul Vladimir led prayers for peace in Ukraine.

After the service, a number of the devoted stated their ideas and prayers had been with individuals in Ukraine since Russia invade the neighbouring nation.

Moldova is a small Eastern Europe nation with round 2.5 million individuals and is dealing with an inflow of tens of hundreds of refugees because the starting of the battle.

The U.N. refugee company says greater than 2.5 million individuals, together with greater than one million kids, have already fled Ukraine.