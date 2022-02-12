Pre-Owned Vehicles Up 40 Percent, Blockade Affecting Local Dealerships

(CBS DETROIT) – The delayed manufacturing of recent autos is inflicting the price of pre-owned stock to rise.

That’s in line with Al Tiano of A&B Motors in Roseville.

“I mean if you look around at the new car dealers, they have no inventory,” the businessman defined.

“So, what do you think that does? Jacks the prices up of used car inventory.”

Tiano says he’s been within the enterprise for over 40 years, however immediately’s economic system is one thing he’s studying to navigate.

“We have a lot of issues getting certain parts,” Tiano advised CW50’s Cryss Walker.

“Certain parts are still available, however they do make after-market parts and you know we can pass them on. There’s a shortage of parts. There’s a shortage of vehicles. Shortage of everything. It’s kind of like the new normal.”

Tiano says the components scarcity has been within the works because the starting of the pandemic and the trucker protest is placing extra strain on an already risky difficulty.

“It’s definitely not helping out the situation,” he defined.

“I feel sorry for the automakers. They’re already having a very hard time to produce vehicles with the chip shortage.”

Since new fashions are on maintain, Tiano says there’s a 40 % enhance on pre-owned autos as a result of excessive demand.

“Forty percent additional costs on to what we were paying a year and a half ago, two years ago for cars, which, when you carry an inventory like A&B does of over 200 vehicles in stock, just the numbers add up.”

Although this can be a powerful time for the automotive business, Tiano believes new methods might be put in place to melt the blow.

“I believe it will get corrected. It’s just going to take a little time. We gotta hold on to our seats and keep moving forward, keep positive.”

