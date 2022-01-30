Pregnant unmarried journalist who had to leave Qatar offered refuge by Taliban

A journalist who needed to depart Qatar after discovering out she was pregnant in a rustic the place it’s unlawful to provide delivery out of wedlock stated she has been supplied refuge by the Taliban to ship in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bellis had been working for Al Jazeera English in Afghanistan however stated she did not understand she was pregnant till she was on the media firm’s headquarters in Doha, Qatar.

It is against the law to be pregnant and single in Qatar, so Bellis saved her being pregnant secret as she tried to return to New Zealand however was denied entry attributable to COVID-19 restrictions.

Upon being instructed she didn’t qualify for an exemption below New Zealand’s strict COVID-19 border controls, Bellis stated she referred to as senior Taliban contacts and was instructed she may give delivery in Afghanistan.

“We’re happy for you, you can come and you won’t have a problem,” Bellis stated in an interview about what the Taliban had instructed her.

They additionally stated, “Don’t worry. Everything will be fine,” she instructed the New Zealand Herald.

“In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you’re not welcome here.”

“When the Taliban offers you – a pregnant, unmarried woman – safe haven, you know your situation is messed up.”

Bellis, who as soon as questioned the Taliban about what they’d do to make sure the rights of ladies and women, stated it was “brutally ironic” she was now asking the identical query of her personal authorities.

After going public together with her scenario, and involving legal professionals, Bellis stated she had been contacted by New Zealand officers who stated her rejected software was below assessment.

The governments COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated in an announcement that he had requested officers to test whether or not the right procedures had been adopted in Bellis’ case, “which appeared at first sight to warrant further explanation.”

Faced with an outbreak of the omicron variant, New Zealand lately scrapped plans to ease entry for returning nationals and as a substitute closed its borders – apart from emergency circumstances – to anybody with out an present quarantine reserving.

With AFP

Read extra:

New Zealand PM Ardern self-isolating after exposure to COVID-19

China reports jump in COVID-19 cases among Olympic athletes, officials

Taliban stop dozens trying to ‘illegally’ leave Afghanistan by air, detain women