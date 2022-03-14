Pregnant woman and baby die after Mariupol hospital bombing





The surgeon, Timur Marin, informed Ukrainian tv from Mariupol: “While she was being resuscitated and the anti-shock measures were being taken, we performed a caesarean section and took a child with no signs of life. The child’s resuscitation for more than half an hour did not work. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more — without any results. They both died.”

An Associated Press picture of emergency staff carrying the injured girl on a stretcher outdoors the bombed hospital was proven world wide final week, together with by CNN.

According to the AP, medics didn’t have time to get the lady’s title earlier than her husband and father got here to retrieve her physique, so she didn’t find yourself in one in every of Mariupol’s mass graves.

As CNN earlier reported , a minimum of three individuals — together with a toddler — died within the assault Wednesday, which got here regardless of Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to permit refugees to evacuate.

The assault on the important thing southeastern Ukrainian metropolis got here after it had been besieged by Russian forces for days, with trapped residents pressured to shelter underground, soften snow for water and scavenge for meals. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s workplace, mentioned Monday that the Russian bombardment of Mariupol has now induced more than 2,500 deaths . CNN can not independently confirm these casualty figures. “Our military is succeeding there — yesterday they defeated another attempt at an armored breakthrough in Mariupol, took prisoners of war,” Arestovych mentioned Monday. “But for this the Russians are wiping the city out.” Mariupol’s metropolis administration confirmed Sunday that a big convoy of humanitarian assist destined for the besieged metropolis had not arrived, and was nonetheless caught in Berdyansk, some 50 miles to the west. After Wednesday’s assault on the hospital, the Mariupol metropolis council accused Russian forces of dropping a number of bombs on it from the air, calling the destruction “enormous.” Last week, Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boychenko, accused Russians of genocide for its concentrating on of civilian buildings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the hospital bombing on Wednesday as an “atrocity.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday alleged with out proof that the bombed hospital was being utilized by Ukrainian troops and that each one sufferers and nurses had left. Later Thursday, a Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson denied in a briefing that Russia had shelled the maternity hospital in any respect, calling it a “provocation.”

CNN’s Tim Lister reported and wrote from Lviv and Alex Stambaugh wrote from Hong Kong. Jeevan Ravindran, Julia Kesa, Laura Smith-Spark, Olga Voitovych and Rob Picheta contributed to this report.





