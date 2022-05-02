Pregnant Woman Kidnapped In Front Of Family At Train Station, Gang-Raped

The incident occurred late on Saturday at Repalle station. (Representational picture)

Hyderabad:

A pregnant lady, ready to board an in a single day prepare together with her husband and three youngsters, was kidnapped by three males and allegedly gang-raped close to the railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district. The lady’s husband, who was badly crushed up, tried to boost an alarm and get the assistance of the railway police however couldn’t discover one.

The lady is being handled on the hospital and all of the three accused, together with a juvenile, have been arrested.

The incident occurred on the intervening evening of Saturday and Sunday when the household was shifting to Krishna district from Guntur, looking for work. The household is from Prakasam district.

On Saturday evening, the household of 5 was sleeping on benches within the station once they had been woken up by the three males. The males, who had been reportedly drunk, then attacked the husband and when his spouse intervened, they dragged her away from the station in Repalle, which is about 80kms from state capital Amravati.

The husband escaped and tried to get the assistance of the railway police however may discover any official on the station.

The lady was later discovered within the bushes close by. She has been shifted to the hospital for medical examination and remedy.

The surprising incident comes at a time when the federal government is showcasing fast-track investigation, trial and conviction underneath the Disha scheme to make sure security and safety of ladies in Andhra Pradesh.